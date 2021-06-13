Kodak Black Recruits Yo Gotti, Lil Keed, Rylo Rodriguez For "Amber Rolls"

Fans of Florida rapper Kodak Black are concerned about his health after he proudly sang that he smokes PCP, a hallucinogenic hard drug, in his new song. The rapper has been making headlines for all of the strangest reasons as of late, including for a video where he grabs his mother's butt and attempts to kiss her on the lips. He also recently shared a post on social media, in which he said that he was suicidal and wanted to die. In his latest release for "Who Want Smoke" with Chief Keef, a remix of Nardo Wick's hit record, Yak proudly raps about how he lives so recklessly before he admits that he uses hard drugs -- most notably, PCP.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO