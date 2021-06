Salvador Perez never met a pitch he didn’t like. Or so it has seemed for the free-swinging, three-time Silver Slugger-winning catcher. Since he entered the league in 2011, Salvy has the lowest walk rate out of anyone with at least a 1,500 plate appearances. Over that time, he has swung at 55 percent of pitches he has seen, the 14th-highest rate in baseball, and 44.3 percent of pitches outside of the strike zone, the highest-rate in baseball.