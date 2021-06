Deaths related to the novel coronavirus continue to climb in Trinidad and Tobago as 14 people passed away this Thursday. The Ministry of Health (MoH) characterised the individuals as follows: five elderly males, three elderly females, two middle-aged males and two middle-aged females, all with co-morbidities, as well as one elderly male and one middle-aged female without co-morbidities. This brings the total number of fatalities to 630.