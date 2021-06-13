Starfield confirmed as Xbox exclusive, release date revealed
Starfield is finally out in the open - the first new IP that Bethesda has worked on in more than two decades got its first teaser trailer as part of Xbox's[IMAGE]. The trailer confirms two huge pieces of news that were the subject of debate where Starfield was concerned - its release date and the exclusivity situation. First up, that date - it'll release on November 11 2022. For the eagle-eyed, that's exactly 11 years since celebrated RPG Skryim released, so a big date for Bethesda.www.techinvestornews.com