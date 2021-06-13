Starfield confirmed as Xbox exclusive, release date revealed

The game's site tells us a little more about the side-scrolling adventure platformer: that it's all about Hoa "as she discovers her own story on a journey through a breath-taking and magical world back to where it all began." The devs add that when you play Hoa, you "step into a painting that lives," as the game features beautiful hand-painted art. The story still remains a bit of a mystery, but there's not too long to wait until we can find out more for ourselves, as Hoa launches for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on August 21st.