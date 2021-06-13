Cancel
Video Games

Starfield confirmed as Xbox exclusive, release date revealed

techinvestornews.com
 10 days ago

Starfield is finally out in the open - the first new IP that Bethesda has worked on in more than two decades got its first teaser trailer as part of Xbox's[IMAGE]. The trailer confirms two huge pieces of news that were the subject of debate where Starfield was concerned - its release date and the exclusivity situation. First up, that date - it'll release on November 11 2022. For the eagle-eyed, that's exactly 11 years since celebrated RPG Skryim released, so a big date for Bethesda.

www.techinvestornews.com
Video GamesGotGame

E3 2021 | Starfield Releases November 2022 Exclusively for Xbox and PC

Ahead of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG, has leaked some information. A trailer has gone up early, not only revealing a November 11th, 2022 release date, but also the platforms. After the Bethesda acquisition from Microsoft, the game is officially coming exclusively to Xbox Series S|X and PC. The reveal was also the game to open up the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. You can check out the Starfield teaser trailer below.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Starfield finally revealed at Xbox/Bethesda Games Showcase

Starfield is set a thousand years into the future. The game just got revealed moments ago in the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase for E3 2021 by none other than Todd Howard himself. Exclusive to the Xbox Series X | S and PC, players will be able to play it day one on Xbox Game Pass.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Bethesda’s Starfield Is Exclusive To Xbox & PC, Launches November 2022

It has finally happened. At the E3 2021 presentation from both Xbox and Bethesda, the world has finally laid its eyes on Starfield. While it may not be as comprehensive as we would have wanted, we did at least get something significant. Starfield will be coming exclusively to Xbox Series X|S and PC on 11 November 2022.
Video Gamesvgr.com

Bethesda Finally Unveils First Starfield Trailer and Release Date

It has been three long years since Bethesda released their first teaser trailer to announce Starfield at E3 of 2018. In the many months since, the studio has revealed almost nothing about the project, and fans have been left to speculate about what it is and when it might actually release. Now, at last, we have an answer.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Starfield – Bethesda Understands if You Are “Unhappy or Pissed” About Xbox Exclusivity

Following Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax media, there were a few who were hopeful that major upcoming games such as Starfield wouldn’t exclusive to Xbox. Microsoft stated after the acquisition, however, that Bethesda titles would be exclusive to devices with Game Pass, which was confirmed at their E3 show when Starfield and Redfall were both announced only for Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Xbox Mini Fridge confirmed for holiday 2021 release

E3 2021 takes place June 12-15 as a re-imagined, all-virtual online event. Nintendo, Xbox, Bethesda, Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Capcom, and others will deliver new video game announcements, trailers, release dates, and more. The meme is real: An Xbox Series X-shaped mini fridge will be available to buy...
Video Gamestrends1news.com

Starfield: release date, trailers, rumors and news • ALi2DAY

Can we finally set our sights on the stars? Will Starfield, the long-awaited sci-fi RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, finally make an appearance at E3 2021?. Starfield details may be thin on the ground right now, but by goodness are we excited. Bethesda’s upcoming single-player RPG set in outer space marks the gaming giant’s first new IP for 25 years.
Video Gamesboxden.com

Starfield Teaser Trailer (Xbox Exclusive)

Todd Howard games always hit. Bethesda about to cook next year between this and that vampire joint. I thought it was a really generic and disappointing trailer for something so anticipated. You could have told me it was a trailer for an Expanse video game or any other space themed property and I would have believed you. Hype trailers with zero gameplay are partly why I haven't been excited for an E3 since I was a kid.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Starfield: Date, gameplay, details, trailer, Xbox, Game Pass

Bethesda’s extensive range of titles and exclusives has been bolstered by extra details to do with their next project – Starfield. Here is everything we know from its release draw to important gameplay details. For many years, Elder Scrolls and Fallout have led the line in terms of must-have, must-own...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Adventure platformer Hoa confirms August release date for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

The game's site tells us a little more about the side-scrolling adventure platformer: that it's all about Hoa "as she discovers her own story on a journey through a breath-taking and magical world back to where it all began." The devs add that when you play Hoa, you "step into a painting that lives," as the game features beautiful hand-painted art. The story still remains a bit of a mystery, but there's not too long to wait until we can find out more for ourselves, as Hoa launches for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on August 21st.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

12 Minutes release date confirmed for August, joins Xbox Game Pass at launch

12 Minutes with a new trailer, confirming the game will join Xbox Game Pass on day one. 12 Minutes sees a man forced to relive the same 12 minutes — and his own murder — over and over again as a policeman bursts into the house to accuse his wife of murder. Its cast boasts the talents of James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe, and it looks as though it'll be a mind-bending experience.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Medium already has a release date on PS5 after its Xbox exclusivity on consoles

After a few weeks of rumors, the release of The Medium, the latest horror video game from Bloobler Team (responsible for other titles such as Observer O Layers of Fear) on PS5, Sony’s next-generation console, for the next September 3, 2021, all this after debuting in January of this year 2021 in PC Y Xbox Series as a temporary exclusivity on Xbox consoles. This has been announced by those responsible, sharing some of the news that this new version will provide at the control level thanks to the benefits of the DualSense.
Video Gamesretailcrowd.co.uk

Todd Howard explained why Xbox exclusivity is a good thing for Starfield

This year’s E3 Xbox/Bethesda performance has been very encouraging. The company promises plenty of exclusive titles, plus you can’t complain about the quality. The biggest star of the evening was Starfield, and Todd Howard couldn’t help confirming that the game would be a Microsoft exclusive. This, of course, is not surprising, since Microsoft acquired ZeniMax, and almost all of Bethesda’s work so far is available in Game Pass, so deepening a good working relationship is nothing new during the day.