Game company Microsoft has announced that streaming service Disney+ is making a comeback to subscription service Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Starting today, Ultimate members will be able to enjoy series, movies, and Originals, including the upcoming premiere of Marvel Studios’ Loki on June 9. They can now have a new 30-day trial to Disney+ via Perks. It will not matter if the members have claimed it the first time or not because those who do not have an active Disney+ subscription can get their claim for the 30 day subscription trial.