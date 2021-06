A developer from Bethesda Softworks has revealed that the trailer of Starfield presented at E3 2021 was created entirely on the game's engine. The first and one of the biggest titles shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase was the space RPG Starfield. The game's atmospheric trailer made quite an impression and gave us a foretaste of what awaits us on November 11, 2022, when the game will be released. And literally, because one of the developers - Keith Beltramini, who deals with lighting in Bethesda games - revealed that the video was created entirely with Creation Engine 2 technology, without the use of any cinematic tools.