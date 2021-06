Ventas (NYSE:VTR) never actually shut its doors during the coronavirus pandemic, since the healthcare properties it owns are essential businesses. But that doesn't mean it managed to get through the pandemic unscathed, given its exposure to the hard-hit senior housing space. Here's what happened to this real estate investment trust (REIT), why it happened, and why the turnaround is only just beginning. If you're looking for a way to profit as the U.S. begins to emerge from the pandemic, Ventas could be the right play for you.