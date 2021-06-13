5 big takeaways from Ubisoft Forward’s E3 announcements

'Far Cry 6,' 'Rainbow Six Extraction,' 'Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope,' 'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora' are among highlights of the Ubisoft Forward E3 show. Ubisoft’s E3 showcases are usually raucous events with awkward humor, a technicolor “Just Dance” performance and a slew of unintentional curse words. With the E3 Ubisoft Forward showcase being virtual this year, the company treated fans to announcements that were more subdued but nonetheless important. The publisher revealed several new games that surprised most players who stayed off Twitter and avoided leaks. The hour-long presentation showed how Ubisoft hasn’t gone all the way toward games as service yet. It revealed that it is still supporting the games that have already been released with expansion passes and new features. The company also touted its Hollywood connections with its work on the Apple TV + show “Mystic Quest” and the film “Werewolves Within.” ...