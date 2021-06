Most publishers would hype up their E3 press conferences. Some of them might even create trailers or sizzle reels as part of the hype. Devolver Digital, however, is not most publishers. To hype up their upcoming E3 press conference, Devolver has released…a prologue. Yes, a prologue. And as seen below, it looks like we may actually be getting an origin for legendary CSO Nina Struthers. Will we see her rise to power? The beginning of her obsession with the future? Did a gaming executive also push her mom off a cliff? And continuing with the trend of Devolver’s press conferences satirizing the gaming industry, this year will see the introduction of Devolver MaxPass+, “the future of monetization as a service” that sounds like their take on the likes of Game Pass and other such services.