14 Healthy Foods High in Phytoestrogen to Enjoy

By Kelsey Lorencz, RDN, RD
LIVESTRONG.com
 7 days ago

Many folks think of estrogen as a "women's hormone" but that's not entirely true. Estrogen promotes reproductive and sexual health in both sexes.

People assigned female at birth (AFAB) have significantly more estrogen than people assigned male at birth (AMAB).

Our bodies naturally produce estrogen at different levels throughout the lifecycle. It's a delicate balancing act of estrogen and progesterone to keep a person AFAB's monthly cycles consistent, according to the Clevland Clinic. For people AMAB, estrogen and testosterone are the two main hormones that work together in a particular balance for reproductive function and health.

Some plants contain phytoestrogen, a substance that is similar in structure and function to estrogen in humans. Many plant foods contain phytoestrogens, but some contain higher amounts than others.

Because the structure of phytoestrogens is so similar to the estrogen produced in the human body, these plant compounds can attach to estrogen receptors. This could produce a bodily response as if it was actual estrogen in the body, which could restore balance when estrogen levels drop, like during menopause.

Phytoestrogen has a much weaker effect on the body than estrogen, so in some cases, binding to receptors could elicit less of an estrogen effect than normal, according to an October 2016 review in the British Journal of Pharmacology.

The potential health benefits of eating phytoestrogen-rich foods include:

  • Decreasing perimenopause symptoms, such as hot flashes and night sweats
  • Preventing osteoporosis
  • Improving heart health

Several studies support these health benefits of phytoestrogens, but more evidence is needed, according to the October 2016 review.

There is some controversy as to whether phytoestrogens have positive or negative effects on the human body. High amounts of phytoestrogens could act as endocrine disrupters (chemicals that can change a person's hormone levels) in some, especially babies and people trying to conceive; but they could be therapeutic for people who are low in estrogen, per a July 2016 study in the ​Proceedings of the Nutrition Society.

The health benefits of many phytoestrogen-containing foods likely outweigh the risk when eaten as part of a varied diet.

How Much Estrogen Do You Need?

Normal body estrogen levels change as you go through different stages of life and differ between genders. There is no recommended amount of phytoestrogens to get through food.

Many plant foods contain some amount of phytoestrogen. These estrogen-rich fruits, vegetables, beans and seeds top the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwZ7b_0aTBopzk00
Soybeans are rich in isoflavones and found in a variety of plant-based foods. Image Credit: Fudio/iStock/GettyImages

Soy contains a phytoestrogen known as isoflavone. Isoflavones are being studied for the potential to improve bone health and prevent certain cancers in postmenopausal people, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Soybeans are found in many plant-based products such as tofu, tempeh, textured vegetable protein and as an additive in many packaged foods.

Flaxseeds contain a phytoestrogen known as lignans. Lignans are metabolized by gut bacteria, transforming into enterodiol and enterolactone, which have weak estrogenic activity, according to the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University.

Tempeh is a great plant-based meat alternative made from fermented soybeans, which means it's naturally high in isoflavones. A 3-ounce serving of tempeh has 17 grams of protein, according to the USDA. It's also an excellent source of manganese, copper and vitamin B2.

Apples are one of the top estrogen-rich fruits, although many fruits contain some level of phytoestrogen, predominantly lignans.

Apples are a low-cost, nutritious and a good source of fiber and vitamin C. Try adding chopped apples to your oatmeal, topping with peanut butter or including dried apples in your trail mix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213omJ_0aTBopzk00
Chickpeas (or garbanzo beans) are a delicious estrogen-rich plant-based protein. Image Credit: kasia2003/iStock/GettyImages

Chickpeas contain a compound called lectin, which is a protein that binds to sugar. Lectins are being studied as a potential cancer treatment as they have been found to have anti-cancer mechanisms in vitro and animal studies, according to a May 2020 review in ​Biomed Research International.​ Human trials have not confirmed its effectiveness.

Just make a grab for your favorite hummus or try one of these high-protein chickpea recipes.

Tofu is made by curdling soy milk and pressing the curds into a small block. This common meat replacement contains isoflavones as well as many other important nutrients. A 3-ounce serving of tofu contains 15 grams of plant protein and is an excellent source of calcium.

Not sure how to make tofu, or tired of the same old recipes? Try something new in these anything-but-bland tofu recipes.

Strawberries are a rich source of phytoestrogens as well as many other vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Strawberries contain a phytoestrogen known as resveratrol. Blueberries, cranberries, grapes (and red wine!) are also good sources of resveratrol, according to the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WL6lP_0aTBopzk00
Instant coffee is one of the highest estrogen-rich beverages. Image Credit: bancha singchai/iStock/GettyImages

Among the drinks studied for phytoestrogen content, instant coffee powder was the highest in a September 2008 analysis published in the ​Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.​ Of the other drinks studied, chamomile tea contained the least amount of phytoestrogens and alcoholic beverages ranked moderate in phytoestrogen content.

Garlic is a source of phytoestrogen as well as many other health-promoting compounds. The allium is anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and immune-supportive, and it might aid heart health by helping to regulate blood pressure, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

You can enjoy garlic in a variety of ways, cooked or raw. It's a great way to take sauteed veggies to the next level or add to a homemade salad dressing for a zesty kick.

Along with protein, fiber, magnesium and vitamin E, peanuts are also a good source of phytoestrogens.

Different preparations of peanuts result in varied phytoestrogen content. Roasted peanuts had more isoflavones compared to peanut butter, which contains a bit fewer isoflavones than fresh peanuts, according to the September 2008 analysis in the ​Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

Like many other seeds, sunflower seeds contain isoflavones, a type of phytoestrogen. Sunflower seeds pack a variety of compounds and nutrients that have antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, wound-healing and heart benefits, according to the September 2017 review in the C​hemistry Central Journal.

For an easy nutrient boost, top your salad with a spoonful of sunflower seeds or stir a scoop into a sandwich spread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCZfo_0aTBopzk00
Brussels Sprouts are a phytoestrogen-rich cruciferous vegetable. Image Credit: Sanny11/iStock/GettyImages

Brussels sprouts, along with other cruciferous vegetables, are rich vegetable sources of phytoestrogen. They're rich in vitamin C, plant-based protein and potassium. Try them in these creative Brussels sprouts recipes.

Pumpkin seeds are rich in lignan phytoestrogens as well as magnesium, zinc and iron. Just one ounce of pumpkin seeds contains 37 percent DV of magnesium.

According to the National Institutes of Health, 48 percent of Americans don't eat enough foods high in magnesium. Pumpkin seeds are an easy and tasty way to reach your goals of this essential nutrient.

Abundant in the summer months, zucchini contains a variety of important vitamins and minerals in addition to phytoestrogen. Zucchini is an excellent source of vitamin A, a fat-soluble vitamin that is important for eye health and the immune system.

Try the low-cal pick in these easy zucchini recipes.

