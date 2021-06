Artificial intelligence is becoming more common in enterprises, but ensuring ethical and responsible AI is not always a priority. Here's how organizations can make sure it is. Bias and ethics in artificial intelligence have captured the attention of the public and some organizations following some high-profile examples of it at work. For instance, there has been work that has demonstrated bias against darker skinned and female individuals in face recognition technology and a secret AI recruiting tool at Amazon that showed bias against women, among many other examples.