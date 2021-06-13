INCREDIBLE Bo Kho Vietnamese Beef Stew {Slow Cooker, Pressure Cooker, Instant Pot}!

Spaghetti Bolognese, or "spag bol" for short, is one of those "Italian" pasta dishes that is actually not all that authentic, at least not in the form we're familiar with. Recipe developer Nathaniel Lee of Beginner Food explains that "Bolognese is more of a 'food in the style of Bologna' than a specific dish or recipe on its own," going on to say that "What we generally consider a Bolognese is really a ragu-style dish, which is often a braised/simmered tomato based sauce." According to La Cucina Italiana, however, a traditional Bolognese as made in the northern Italian city of Bologna might actually be made with tuna instead of ground beef. Umm ... yummy? It could be good, not going to knock it 'til we try it. Still, if you tell your family you're making Bolognese for dinner, that's not what they're going to be expecting, and chances are it won't be received as well as you might hope.