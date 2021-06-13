Cancel
Recipes

INCREDIBLE Bo Kho Vietnamese Beef Stew {Slow Cooker, Pressure Cooker, Instant Pot}!

notquitenigella.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBò Kho is an incredibly delicious Vietnamese beef stew with a silky texture and melt in the mouth beef pieces. It's perfect for winter and you can serve it with crispy bread rolls or rice noodles for a delicious meal. I have worked on perfecting this recipe for 2 weeks and share my tips for making this beef stew even more incredible. This is a pushy recipe Dear Reader - I really, really hope you'll give this a try!

www.notquitenigella.com
#Beef Recipe#Beef Stew#Instant Pot#Pressure Cooker#Food Drink#Vietnamese#B Nh#Asian#Western#Thai Kee In Market City
