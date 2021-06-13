INCREDIBLE Bo Kho Vietnamese Beef Stew {Slow Cooker, Pressure Cooker, Instant Pot}!
Bò Kho is an incredibly delicious Vietnamese beef stew with a silky texture and melt in the mouth beef pieces. It's perfect for winter and you can serve it with crispy bread rolls or rice noodles for a delicious meal. I have worked on perfecting this recipe for 2 weeks and share my tips for making this beef stew even more incredible. This is a pushy recipe Dear Reader - I really, really hope you'll give this a try!www.notquitenigella.com