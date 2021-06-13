It’s Been So Hot in Minnesota, Restaurants Have Been Forced to Close
Last year it was the coronavirus pandemic that forced restaurants in Minnesota to close, and now some are closing because of the excessive heat and humidity. I really feel for restaurant owners. They've been through a LOT in over the past 15 months, with having to shut down or reduce their seating capacity due to the pandemic. And just when Minnesota finally dropped all restrictions and allowed restaurants to open back up at full capacity, along comes an early-season heatwave that throws them another curve.