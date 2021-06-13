Cancel
Minnesota State

It’s Been So Hot in Minnesota, Restaurants Have Been Forced to Close

By Curt St. John
 7 days ago
Last year it was the coronavirus pandemic that forced restaurants in Minnesota to close, and now some are closing because of the excessive heat and humidity. I really feel for restaurant owners. They've been through a LOT in over the past 15 months, with having to shut down or reduce their seating capacity due to the pandemic. And just when Minnesota finally dropped all restrictions and allowed restaurants to open back up at full capacity, along comes an early-season heatwave that throws them another curve.

Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

The Worst Thing You Can Serve At A Minnesota BBQ

Have you seen the meme that shows how Minnesotans throw their paper plate away at a BBQ? It is so funny because it's true. If you haven't seen it - The meme is a picture of a plate that has been placed upside down in the garbage so the host of the party can't see the food you didn't like. Minnesota nice, right?!?
TV & VideosPosted by
Fun 104.3

ABC Casting Single Men For New Minnesotan Bachelorette

It's finally happening! The ball is rolling on the next season of The Bachelorette and it just so happens that the lead is from Minnesota. If you are single or know someone who is, you can send ABC some information on yourself and you may get on the show. This would probably give you an advantage because you and the lead could bond over being from Minnesota and your way of life. Hey, she may even feel at home with someone from Wisconsin!
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Eat Ice Cream at These 100 Shops in Minnesota and Get a Free T-shirt

10 Places in Southeast Minnesota Where You Can Eat Ice Cream and Win Free Stuff!. I know what you are thinking. Ice cream is already so amazingly delicious that it is a prize in and of itself. You're not lying...ice cream is amazing. But, thanks to Explore Minnesota, you can eat ice cream all over Minnesota and not only enjoy the taste but you'll get a t-shirt and could win more amazing prizes! Rochester, Minnesota has 2 of those locations ready to serve up the cold stuff to you right now.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

It’s Been A Deadly Week For Minnesota Motorcyclists

Shafer, MN (KROC AM News) - It has been a deadly week for motorcyclists in Minnesota. There have been several fatal accidents involving two-wheeled drivers and the latest happened Friday, claiming the life of a 67-year-old man who collided with a farm tractor. The wreck happened around 11:30 am in...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Pre-Med Student Sees Dad Turn Blue and Saves His Life

"You know at first I was scared and then my training kicked in and I turned off my emotions and started using my skills and performed CPR on him..." That's Lucas Weme up in Saginaw, Minnesota (about 19 minutes north west of Duluth). He just saved his dad's life and of course, the story is one you have to know. Lucas is a University of Minnesota - Duluth student. He's pre-med, so him saving a life fits into his wheelhouse, but I'll bet he didn't expect to have to do it before he graduated.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Here’s Why Your Lawn is Looking So Dry in Minnesota Right Now

If it's seemed a little dry in these parts lately, you're right-- and a major portion of Minnesota is experiencing drought conditions right now. Can you remember the last time it rained here in southeast Minnesota? I think you have to go back to the Sunday of the Memorial Day weekend, on May 30th, to find the last time Mother Nature gave our lawns and plants a good drink.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

ThaiPop Opening New Permanent Location In Downtown Rochester

On the heels of the news about Nellie's On Third closing comes the news at the end summer, ThaiPop is movin' on up to fill the space (literally) in Downtown Rochester. A big change is coming to the corner of Historic Third Street and Broadway Avenue in Downtown, Rochester. Nellies on 3rd is closing. According to owner Nelson Leung, their final day open will be June 30, 2021. (Read more about the history of the restaurants in that location here.)
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

A New Singing Superstar Will Be Crowned the Winner on Thursday in Rochester

Get ready to sing your heart out Rochester, Minnesota because Karaoke night is happening on Thursday, June 24th at Rochesterfest! Yes, the big city-wide event is back on for 2021 at Soldier's Field in Rochester, Minnesota and there is a microphone waiting for all who are ready to accept the karaoke challenge. Below, we've got the list of the top 50 karaoke songs that we are sure to be top picks at the contest this year.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Two Killed In Head-On Wreck In Southwest Minnesota

Jasper, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men were killed in a head-on crash in southwest Minnesota involving two pickup trucks Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the trucks were on Highway 23 near Sioux Falls when the wreck happened around 6:00 am. The driver of one of the trucks...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Is Minnesota Still the ‘State of Hockey?’

A new ranking just out from wallethub.com only puts St. Paul 18th on a list of the "Best Cities for Hockey Fans." Several other Minnesota cities, including Minneapolis, Duluth, Mankato and Bemidji also make the list of 73 cities. But with Minnesota's highest ranking town barely landing in the top 20, it begs the question, "Is Minnesota still the 'State of Hockey?'
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Amazing Minnesota Food Truck Festival Happening An Hour From Rochester

Get set for the return of the amazing Minnesota Food Truck Festival, back this July and happening a little over an hour from Rochester!. It's baaack! The great Minnesota Food Truck Festival has announced that after taking last year off due to (stop me if you're heard this one already)... the pandemic... it's coming back bigger and better here in 2021. And, it'll go down just a little over an hour from Rochester.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Flying Cars? NASA Helping to Plan Future of Air Travel in Minnesota

Does this mean those flying cars might finally be a possibility? Well, maybe!. I'll admit I was sucked in by the headline from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) in my email box earlier this week. It mentioned how they were partnering with NASA (that'd be the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) to "plan for future of aviation and Advanced Air Mobility" in Minnesota.