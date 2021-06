I’m writing this in isolation in a hotel room in Hong Kong. The city, which has closed its borders to non-residents, demands most people quarantine for 21 days in a designated hotel on arrival. Because of these stringent rules, Hong Kong has seen a dramatic decrease in inbound and outbound travellers. But unlike the average Hongkonger, I’ve had the opportunity to travel through four regions of the world in the last six months: Asia, Europe, the Caribbean and America. It was eye-opening to see how each place has responded to pandemic travel.At the end of 2020, I relocated from Hong...