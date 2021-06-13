CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Is Real and It’s Coming This Holiday Season

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re someone that loves the Xbox console aesthetic and hates going to the kitchen to grab a drink during an intense gaming session, you’re in luck. During its E3 showcase on Sunday, Xbox unveiled its new mini fridge, which is designed to look like a Series X console....

wmleader.com

You can preorder the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge on October 19th

As promised, Microsoft will start shipping its Xbox Series X Mini Fridge in time for the holidays. The company said the fridge costs $100 and pre-orders start on October 19th. It will ship in December. The mini fridge has its roots in an image Xbox tweeted to show the scale...
ELECTRONICS
Eurogamer.net

You can pre-order Microsoft's official Xbox Series X mini fridge starting next week

It took mere moments for Xbox Series X to enter the pantheon of memes following its December 2019 reveal, when its less-than-delicate heft was widely and enthusiastically compared to a refrigerator. Two years on, the meme still lingers and Microsoft has announced you'll be able to pre-order your very own official Xbox Series X mini fridge starting next Tuesday.
ELECTRONICS
Person
Snoop Dogg
SVG

The New Xbox Series X Is A Nickelodeon Fan's Dream Come True

Fans of nostalgic cartoons are about to get the Xbox console of the dreams. Having been on the market for almost a year now, the Xbox Series X — and its digital Series S counterpart — has been a revelation for not just Microsoft, but console gaming as a whole. Equipped with ray tracing, high-speed SSD, 8K support, the Series X is easily one of the most powerful gaming consoles ever released when it comes to pure performance. Everything about the console, from its look to its presentation, conveys this message. The Series X has a clean, non-nonsense design that resembles that of a PC tower, and blends into whatever room it's placed in – completely contrary to the PS5's bright, curvy aesthetic that is sure to stand out.
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

Xbox Series X Mini-Fridge Gets Price and Pre-Order Date

After months of waiting, Microsoft has finally given consumers more information about their mini-fridge that will look like the Xbox Series X. The fridge will launch in December of this year, just in time to be on any Xbox fan’s Christmas list. Before that, however, it will become available to preorder starting in October.
RETAIL
purexbox.com

Video: Xbox Exec Provides A Closer Look At The Series X Mini Fridge

Xbox dropped the huge announcement on us yesterday that the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge would officially be releasing this December, with pre-orders opening next week. And now, we've also got some video footage of it. This arrives courtesy of GM of Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg, who posted a...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Microsoft says the Xbox Series X mini fridge will return in December

Today's Xbox Series X mini fridge sale went so fast most people did not even see the buy button light up. But the Xbox Twitter account has not been shy about telling people there will be more console-shaped coolers available in December. When Microsoft first announced the Xbox Series X,...
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Microsoft Weekly: Patch Tuesday, Windows 11 builds, and Xbox Series X "Mini Fridge"

There was a lot that happened in the world of Microsoft this week. There were updates to all supported Windows versions, including the first-ever update to Windows 11 that began rolling out to the public as part of the Patch Tuesday updates. While the updates brought fixes aplenty, not all was well for a few people when it came to performance. There were also disappointments in store for those excited about 3D emojis in Windows 11. This, gaming, and more are in our weekly digest for October 10 – October 16.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: BT restock sells out plus how to pre-order Microsoft’s mini fridge

UPDATE: EE and BT restocks sell out, plus how to pre-order the Xbox series X mini fridge from GameLaunched in November 2020, the Xbox series X continues to be sold out absolutely everywhere online. A perfect storm of global chip shortages and supply chain bottlenecks has slowed production of Microsoft’s next-gen console to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the Xbox.The smaller, cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find online and on the high street, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out almost as soon as new stock appears. Knowing...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Scalpers Listing Xbox Series X Mini Fridges For Insane Prices on eBay

The Xbox Series X mini-fridge is a reality and now it is being listed for insane prices on eBay. What started out as a meme, is now a reality. When the console was announced, many mocked its appliance-looking design. After some self roasting, Microsoft decided to go along with the...
ELECTRONICS
cogconnected.com

Dying Light Is Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Because… Because

Dying Light 2 is been a long time coming and its actually within sight. In February 2022, fans will be able to play it, but Techland is not done with the first game. Even as almost everyone’s focus is on the sequel, the original still gets attention. Dying Light’s Hellraid...
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Sold Out Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Hits Ebay Because Scalpers Have No Chill

Like it or not, eBay is the go-to dumping ground for items that are in high demand and extremely difficult to obtain, like the latest generation graphics cards and game consoles. Go ahead and add Microsoft's Xbox Series X Mini Fridge to the list as well. It's not even out yet, but after pre-order sales came and went in the blink of an eye, scalpers who managed to secure one are now hawking their score on the auction site...at more than triple the price.
RETAIL
gamepur.com

New storage expansion cards are coming to Xbox Series X/S

If you’re finding there aren’t enough options for managing storage on current Xbox consoles, Microsoft’s second collaboration with Seagate might pique your interest. Previously only available in a 1TB form, Microsoft is introducing 512GB and 2TB expansion card variants this holiday season for Xbox Series X/S. The 512GB expansion card...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Samsung's All-New Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Display Is Taking Your Gaming Setup to a Quantum Universe

For those looking to take their gaming experience to the next level, Samsung is elevating the playing field with its all-new Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. The first of its kind, the Odyssey Neo G9 is a state-of-the art display that meets the standards of today’s gaming landscape with the ability to showcase the highest quality graphics as they were intended. The Odyssey Neo G9 is the world’s first curved mini LED gaming monitor, and this particular model builds further on its predecessor with even better picture quality, immersiveness and advanced technology. HYPEBEAST is giving fans an exclusive look at the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 that’s set to be elevate and complete the vibe of any room its placed in.
ELECTRONICS

