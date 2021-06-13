The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Is Real and It’s Coming This Holiday Season

Fans of nostalgic cartoons are about to get the Xbox console of the dreams. Having been on the market for almost a year now, the Xbox Series X — and its digital Series S counterpart — has been a revelation for not just Microsoft, but console gaming as a whole. Equipped with ray tracing, high-speed SSD, 8K support, the Series X is easily one of the most powerful gaming consoles ever released when it comes to pure performance. Everything about the console, from its look to its presentation, conveys this message. The Series X has a clean, non-nonsense design that resembles that of a PC tower, and blends into whatever room it's placed in – completely contrary to the PS5's bright, curvy aesthetic that is sure to stand out.

