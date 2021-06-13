Cancel
Legend of Mana Remaster Opening Cinematic Has Hand-Drawn Art

By Oni Dino
Siliconera
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix debuted the opening movie for the Legend of Mana remaster during its Summer Showcase. The cinematic shows hand-drawn art of characters and locations in the game, along with gameplay snippets. The title will launch on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and PC via Steam on June 24, 2021. The...

www.siliconera.com
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Guilty Gear: Strive dazzles in its frenzied cinematic opening; post-launch roadmap

Arc System Works has published it launch trailer from Guilty Gear: Strive accompanied by cinematographic opening (opening scene) of the long-awaited video game, on sale this 11th of June. On the occasion of the announcement and this spectacular scene where all the main characters of the play appear, the director of the title has offered a breakdown of the post-launch content roadmap. You can see the opening at the opening of this news.
Video GamesGamespot

The Art Of Apex Legends Gets Huge Preorder Discount At Amazon

Apex Legends fans can discover new information and admire the captivating art in the newly announced The Art of Apex Legends book from Respawn Entertainment. The book is a collection of art ranging from legendary skins to weapons, and even the arenas of the much-loved FPS battle royale game from the world of Titanfall.
Video Gamesmygamer.com

Side-scrolling cinematic adventure The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] coming to PS4/PS5 June 2021

Hard Copy Games announced that The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] directed by Leonard Menchiari is will be out on the 24th of June on Playstation 4 and 5 at a price of 14.99 USD | EUR, a physical limited edition is coming late 2021. The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] is a side-scrolling cinematic adventure reminiscent of genre masterpieces like The Prince of Persia and Another World developed by the 3-person team TFL Studios.
Video Gameswherecreativityworks.com

League of Legends Splash Art

Video games are more popular now than they have ever been before. There are all types of consoles, genres, and player modes today, and there is a game for everyone! What might attract someone to a video game might be graphics, engine quality, or lore. Some games have astonishing character design and game art that it instantly catches the eye of the viewer. League of Legends is one of those games that uses well illustrated character splash art to promote the games reputation, business, and play experience. League of Legends has many different artist they commission for their splash art and the one I want to highlight today is Alvin Lee.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Preview: The Hand of Merlin Is a Mash-Up of Arthurian Legend and Lovecraftian Horror

Lovecraftian Horror is not often associated with medieval, and I don’t think I remember a time where it’s been associated with Arthurian legend. But Hand of Merlin introduces a multiverse of many Camelots, Many Grails, and Arthurian knights and their struggle against a cosmic being that spans the length of the multiverse. Merlin, who had nudged Arthur to be the champion to defeat this evil, failed—and so failed Arthur. Now, years later, Merlin is again taking the fight against this evil corruption—powers diminished. This story, and its lore, instantly hooked me.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Hand-Drawn Adventure Greak: Memories of Azur Launches August 17

Team17 have announced the release date of Navegante Entertainment’s hand-drawn adventure title Greak: Memories of Azur. As stated in the press release (via email), the lands of Azur have been overrun by Urlags, and three siblings must work together to save it once reunited. Switch between the three siblings with ease, using their abilities to navigate the world.
Video Gameshappymag.tv

Meet the Twitch streamer with no hands who’s better at ‘Apex Legends’ than you

Humphrey ‘NoHandsNZ’ Hanley has carved his own path on Twitch, platforming a need for greater accessibility in the video game industry. Humphrey Hanley lives with a disability called dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a condition that causes the collagen in his skin not to function properly, resulting in the loss of his hands through gradual deterioration of his skin tissue. He speaks candidly about his condition, and even finds a little humour in it, evident by his moniker ‘NoHandsNZ’.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Life is Strange Remastered Collection Has Trailer and Release Date Leaked

With the Square Enix E3 presentation just a few short days away, fans are gearing up to see what to expect next from the publisher’s various teams. From the next title in Eidos Montreal’s growing library (please let it be a new Deus Ex), Life is Strange news, and much more, there’s plenty to be excited for. If you’re excited to see more of what’s coming to Life is Strange, and specifically the Remastered Collection, then today’s your lucky day. The next trailer for the Life is Strange Remastered Collection has leaked online, unveiling not only the first comparisons but also a release date of September 30. The original leaker of the information is currently unknown (and when discovered, this article will be updated accordingly), but it was first reported on by the folks at Dark Side of Gaming. Unfortunately, the trailer has since been copyright claimed and taken down.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

THE ART OF APEX LEGENDS Launches This November

Dark Horse Books recently announced The Art of Apex Legends which is sure to make fans of the popular battle-royale game very excited. Created in association with Respawn Entertainment, The Art of Apex Legends features 192 pages of art and developer commentary from the game. Get intricate looks at your favorite skins and weapons, explore each arena in the game, and more.
Video GamesRPGamer

Legend of Mana Gets Opening Movie

During Square Enix’s E3 presentation, the opening movie for the upcoming remaster of Legend of Mana was shown. The game will release worldwide for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 24, 2021. The opening movie for the game can be viewed below. Legend of Mana is the fourth...
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

E3 2021 – OPENING CINEMATIC MOVIE FOR LEGEND OF MANA RELEASED

Square Enix Ltd., today teased new footage of the opening cinematic for Legend of Mana™, the remastered version of the fourth instalment in the classic Mana series, as part of its SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS summer showcase. Long-time fans and newcomers can watch the beloved characters embarking on their journey in the full remastered opening movie trailer;
Video GamesGematsu

GRIME opening cinematic

Publisher Akupara Games and developer Clover Bite have released the opening cinematic for “Soulslike Metroidvania” GRIME, which showcases the game’s score by Alex Roe. Here is an overview of the game, via Akupara Games:. About. Destroy… Absorb… Grow… GRIME is a fast and unforgiving action adventure RPG in which you...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Legend of Mana Comes to Switch June 24th

A HD remaster of the 1999 game is coming to Switch later this month. During Square Enix’s E3 presentation, it was revealed the fourth entry of Trials of Mana series is receiving an HD remaster that includes a few new features. These include the ability to turn off enemy encounters, and the never-before released mini-game “Ring Ring Land”.
Video Gamesnintendolink.com

Tails of Iron Hand Drawn and Coming to a Platform Near You

United Label and Odd Bug Studio are taking their hand-drawn RPG Tails of Iron and releasing it on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC later this year. The gorgeous-looking title takes you through a unique adventure, and its artwork is simply breathtaking. Check out the...