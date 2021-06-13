Legend of Mana Remaster Opening Cinematic Has Hand-Drawn Art

With the Square Enix E3 presentation just a few short days away, fans are gearing up to see what to expect next from the publisher’s various teams. From the next title in Eidos Montreal’s growing library (please let it be a new Deus Ex), Life is Strange news, and much more, there’s plenty to be excited for. If you’re excited to see more of what’s coming to Life is Strange, and specifically the Remastered Collection, then today’s your lucky day. The next trailer for the Life is Strange Remastered Collection has leaked online, unveiling not only the first comparisons but also a release date of September 30. The original leaker of the information is currently unknown (and when discovered, this article will be updated accordingly), but it was first reported on by the folks at Dark Side of Gaming. Unfortunately, the trailer has since been copyright claimed and taken down.