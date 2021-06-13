Two Years Ago, Everyone Thought Redfall was The Elder Scrolls 6

The Elder Scrolls Online's Explorer's Celebration is now live, running from today, October 12th through October 22nd. So what does the Explorer's Celebration bring you? Well, all of Tamriel will net you bonuses on almost everything you can do to progress in ESO. Enjoy the increased drops from harvest nodes other than fishing, increased XP from everything, with that bonus stacking with other XP boosters you might have handy. You'll also earn increased gold drops from killing monsters, quest rewards, and more. It's a pretty perfect time to get a character leveled and skilled up just in time to be ready for Deadlands. Whether you’re planning to play through with a new character or just want to boost up, this event is designed just for that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO