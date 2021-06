HBCUs deserve much more attention. As such, let’s highlight the top 10 HBCU players entering the 2021 college football season. Although Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have received some attention thanks to Jackson State (Deion Sanders) and Tennessee State (Eddie George) hiring Pro Football Hall of Famers as their head coaches, the schools have been largely overlooked. Of the 259 players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, none hailed from HBCUs. We aim to shed light on the talent that has gone unnoticed with a list of the top 10 HBCU players heading into the 2021 college football season.