I’m Legit Disgusted: New 2pac “Pride Month” Merch
You do know that 2Pac went to a gay pride parade back in the early 90's to support a gay friend, right?. Did not know that. I guess he would've been cool wit this. A Big shirt of that would be more suitable due to his more “sus” lyrics. They’re trying to equate every pro revolutionary idea with Lgbt, they figure since PAC was born of the Panthers and was very revolutionary in a lot of his earlier songs, they’d figure to attach him to lgbt. However, no disrespect to the lgbt but their struggle isn’t the same as the black struggle.boxden.com