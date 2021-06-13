I’m Legit Disgusted: New 2pac “Pride Month” Merch

Billy Porter is an American actor, singer, and style icon. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama and achieved fame on Broadway before starting a solo career as a singer and actor. Porter won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots. He credits the part for “cracking open” his feminine side to confront toxic masculinity. In September 2019, he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Pose, becoming the first openly gay black man to be nominated and win in any lead acting category at the Primetime Emmys. He recently opened up about having HIV and living with it. When talking about it, he said, “This is what HIV-positive looks like now. I survived so that I could tell the story. That’s what I’m here for. I’m the vessel, and emotionally that was sufficient -- until it wasn’t. It’s time to grow up and move on because shame is destructive -- and if not dealt with, it can destroy everything in its path,”