Blueface has seen the wave of celebrity boxing explode in Hip Hop and getting back in the gym to get his hands right. In a video shared to social media on Saturday (June 19), the lanky host of the Blue Girls Club can be seen working with a trainer, getting in a few combinations. In additional clips, Blueface is swinging at a moving heavy bag, working on conditioning as well as proving he’s got a bit of power in his hands.