I’m Legit Disgusted: New 2pac “Pride Month” Merch

June is Pride Month! But you knew that. This month, we present several LGBTQ+ themed pieces. “Lover’s Red” is a coming out/coming of age story which won a Gold Award in the juried competition of the 2021 Hear Now Festival being held this month. “Out the Front Door” is a reminiscence about how things used to be and a hopeful look at what will be. “Answer Me This” shows us how well educated, mature adults can be a bit childish. Speaking of children, “Buttons the Bear” illuminates how tolerance is good, but acceptance is even better. Finally, we have a recording of “I Choose Love” from the Transfinity KC Chorus. Unfortunately, Transfinity KC is no longer performing, but we still have these recordings to inspire us.