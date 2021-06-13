I’m Legit Disgusted: New 2pac “Pride Month” Merch

In honor of pride month I thought I would highlight Keith Haring, an openly gay man and artist who incorporated themes of sexuality, openness and inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community, and activism for broadening the conversation surrounding AIDS. Haring, born in 1958 and having lived through Stonewall and a time period where homosexuality was illegal, as well as a time when there were misunderstandings surrounding AIDS and a lack of conversation, incorporated and let the events of those years influence much of his art. This was a very bold statement as homosexuality was illegal, but it also fit the time as support was growing and New York had its first pride parade in 1970.