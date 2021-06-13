Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

I’m Legit Disgusted: New 2pac “Pride Month” Merch

boxden.com
 9 days ago

I'm glad they ain't use that pic of him in the tub with the jewels on. Wasn't Tupac close with Versace and took photos in a rubber a gay man? Why is this news Tuoac never said anything disparaging about gay people. You do know that 2Pac went to a...

boxden.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Assata
Person
Tupac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Gay Pride#Pride Parade#Gay Man#Atrazine#New Afrikan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
Related
MusicBlackbookmag.com

Pride Month: SHAED Launch ‘The Colorful Campaign’ w/ Poignant New Video

When we last heard from SHAED, they were greeting the good news of the world possibly opening back up to travel by creating, along with visual artist Puks of Kmotion Design, a striking animated homage to their enduring love for the great Japanese city of Osaka, for their new single of the same name. Now they’re yet again hitting all the right zeitgeist notes, launching The Colorful Campaign to coincide with Pride Month. It will be an ongoing partnership with Capital Pride Alliance (the band are also based in DC) and The Ally Coalition, and will actively raise money for the GivePride365 fund, in its efforts to assist LGBTQ+ organizations in need.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

2Pac Estate Drops "Pride Month Collection"

Innovative and legendary rapper Tupac Shakur has remained a widely accepted GOAT and staple of the industry in the 20+ years since he was fatally shot and killed. Though shunned by some members of society at the time, the rapper was known for his progressive ideas regarding race relations and inequality of all forms, paving the way for 21st-century movements.
Homelessworldnewsinfo4u.com

ALL 5 Spice Girls Reunite For Pride Month! Watch Their New Video!!

The reunion fans have been dying for finally happened — and no, we’re not talking about Friends!. All five of the Spice Girls reunited in an Instagram post to support Victoria Beckham’s new Pride look benefiting akt, charity for LGBTQ+ homelessness in the UK. But before you start freaking out, we’re sad to say these former bandmates weren’t actually together in person. Instead, the singers appeared separately to don the limited-edition tee from Posh Spice’s fashion line, referencing the girl group’s famous song Wannabe.
TV & VideosNewsTarget

Nickelodeon celebrates pride month with new drag queen video for KIDS

The children’s network Nickelodeon is now creating drag queen videos for kids to watch in order to indoctrinate them into the LGBT agenda, with a heavy emphasis on transgenders. Here’s the video which was published on YouTube a few days ago:. (Article republished from TheRightScoop.com) This is disgusting. Nickelodeon caters...
Entertainmentwherecreativityworks.com

Keith Haring And Pride Month

In honor of pride month I thought I would highlight Keith Haring, an openly gay man and artist who incorporated themes of sexuality, openness and inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community, and activism for broadening the conversation surrounding AIDS. Haring, born in 1958 and having lived through Stonewall and a time period where homosexuality was illegal, as well as a time when there were misunderstandings surrounding AIDS and a lack of conversation, incorporated and let the events of those years influence much of his art. This was a very bold statement as homosexuality was illegal, but it also fit the time as support was growing and New York had its first pride parade in 1970.
Musicwfpk.org

Happy Pride Month from Teneia! Great new video/song “Freedom”

Former Louisvillian and musician Teneia sent us her new video and song for LGBTQIA Pride Month called “Freedom”. The song could easily become a new anthem as it’s full of joy and danceable grooves. From Teneia:. Happy Pride everyone! I’m honored to celebrate Pride this year with the U.S. State...
Societywrir.org

Happy Pride Month!

Pride Month is a beautiful opportunity to teach your kids about what it means to be LGBTQIA+, the history behind the month-long celebration, and to have some fun while you’re at it. This month I will be reading books to help kids understand just a bit more. Mr. Dad loves you all!
Celebritiessportswar.com

2pac

Not real well known but Tupac was a Shakespearean actor and ballet dancer -- typed by ben 06/16/2021 07:18AM. Being a poetry-writing theater geek doesn't give you any street cred. ** -- HokieNoVA 06/16/2021 09:43AM. We'll see if Nikki Giovani is lurking here. I know how she'd vote ** --...
Societyplanetminecraft.com

aromantic ; pride month

"Aromantic (often shortened to aro) is a romantic orientation defined by a lack of romantic attraction. Romantic attraction is often defined as the desire to be in a romantic relationship and/or do romantic acts with a specific person." - LGBTA Wiki. Alternate versions:. |. |. If you'd like me to...
Societytelegraphherald.com

Keimig: 3 new titles to celebrate Pride Month

Happy Pride Month, everyone. This June marks the 50th anniversary of official LGBTQIA+ pride celebrations in the United States, and what better way could we celebrate than by reading books together?. There are lots of wonderful titles for all ages that celebrate LGBTQIA+ voices and promote love for ourselves and...
Societykkfi.org

Shots In The Night: Pride Month!

June is Pride Month! But you knew that. This month, we present several LGBTQ+ themed pieces. “Lover’s Red” is a coming out/coming of age story which won a Gold Award in the juried competition of the 2021 Hear Now Festival being held this month. “Out the Front Door” is a reminiscence about how things used to be and a hopeful look at what will be. “Answer Me This” shows us how well educated, mature adults can be a bit childish. Speaking of children, “Buttons the Bear” illuminates how tolerance is good, but acceptance is even better. Finally, we have a recording of “I Choose Love” from the Transfinity KC Chorus. Unfortunately, Transfinity KC is no longer performing, but we still have these recordings to inspire us.
Books & Literaturepowells.com

Pride for All Ages: 15 New Pride Month Books for Kids and Teens

2019 marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewell uprising, demonstrations against the 1969 police raid on the Stonewall Inn gay bar. That uprising was a watershed moment in LGBTQ+ history, and led to annual Pride celebrations in the month of June. As cities around the U.S. and the world tentatively reopen for Pride celebrations this year, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate the visible growth in LGBTQ+ titles available for kids and teens.
SocietyScrubs Magazine

WHO I AM: Taylor Chiang Talks “Trans Joy” During Pride Month

We recently spoke with Taylor Chiang, an M.D. candidate, about what Pride Month means to them. It’s been a long and difficult year for everyone, especially people of color and those who identify as LGBTQIA+. From racial justice protests to being a first year medical student during a global health pandemic, Chiang reflects on what it means to celebrate Pride Month this June after so many months of uncertainty.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Parade

15 New LGBTQ+ Books to Pick Up This Summer to Celebrate Pride Month

Pride month isn’t the only month to immerse yourself in stories about the LGBTQ+ community and by the LGBTQ+ community, but it’s a great month start, especially given this summer’s slate of new books hitting the shelves. Whether you’re looking for nonfiction, memoirs, story collections, YA fiction and more, there’s a new LGBTQ+ book on the horizon for you. We’ve rounded up 15 favorites to pick up this summer.
New York City, NYthemoth.org

Moth Playlist: Pride Month

June is Pride month, and at its core, as with so many annual celebrations, is the empowering acknowledgement of survival. Pride commemorates the Stonewall riots, a series of demonstrations that took place in June of 1969 in response to the police raid of the Stonewall Inn in New York City. The Stonewall Inn had been a safe haven for the gay, lesbian and transgender community. The ensuing protests were a tipping point for the gay liberation movement in the United States and paved the way for decades of fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights.