The 'Unusual' Thing The Queen Did That Had Kate Middleton And Camilla Parker Bowles Smiling

Do you know what really brings a family together? A new baby. Even if that family is the royal family and even if they’ve been struggling with a very public rift. A new baby can go a long way to healing wounds. And while the public doesn’t really have any way of definitively confirming whether or not the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter has healed the rift between her father and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, there is a certain warmth in their message that speaks to a healing. Prince William and Prince Harry are brothers, after all, and sometimes they might just need to be reminded that their relationship comes before their royal roles.