WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is this Sunday, but up until last night's episode of SmackDown, the card was still on the light side, especially after WWE announced that the Roman Reigns vs Rey Mysterio cell match was being done on SmackDown instead of the pay-per-view. It was a pretty active night though on the blue brand, and as a result, we have a lengthier card for the big event on Sunday, though we still don't know the plan for Roman Reigns. Reigns beat Mysterio last night clean in the cell, and so it remains to be seen what role he will have on the pay-per-view if he has one at all.