Someone is going to have to give Ricky Martin's daughter a history lesson about her dad's career! During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the iconic singer and doting dad sat down to discuss what he's been up to over the last year and just how seriously his daughter takes her CoComelon. Ricky and husband Jwan Yosef share four kids together: 12-year-old twin boys Valentino and Matteo, 2-year-old daughter Lucía, and 1-year-old son Renn. "I have one little girl that has two daddies and three brothers. She's 2 years old and she knows it," he said about Lucía being the boss of the house. "She doesn't snap fingers yet, but she's about to."