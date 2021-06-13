Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Old heads lost, Lloyd Banks went triple wood, sells 12K first week

boxden.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleId be dissapointed in myself if id listen to this 'garbo era' ,. You're deflecting from the fact that boom bap fans let Lloyd Banks flop. 12k fully independent , that’s a nice bag , y’all holding Banks to a standard like he’s still signed to the machine. It's only...

boxden.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#12k#Mental Illness#Baby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieshiphoplately.com

Lloyd Banks Addresses 50 Cent's Shots On 'Stranger Things'

In 50 Cent's book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, he dismisses Lloyd Banks as lazy. "In Bank's case, a lot of his failure to grow as an artist is connected to his emotional composition ... Banks wanted things to come to him, instead of going out and getting them himself. That's not me trying to assassinate his character. The guy has 'lazy Lloyd' tattooed on his arm," 50 said and went onto explain Banks was only confident when he was a big fish in a small pond."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lloyd Banks "The Course Of The Inevitable" Review

Few rappers have earned as prestigious a reputation as Lloyd Banks, widely accepted as the Punchline King since he first started obliterating instrumentals on the formative G-Unit tapes. Albums like Beg For Mercy, his solo debut The Hunger For More, and even Rotten Apple (which has since gained retrospective acclaim after initial apathy from critics) further widened the scope of Banks’ artistic ambition, culminating in the release of The Hunger For More 2 in 2010. Though he proceeded to keep sharp through a relatively consistent mixtape output, many concluded that another studio effort from Banks was anything but inevitable. Rumblings emerged that the Punchline King had become an absentee ruler, albeit one that still inspired loyalty.
Beauty & Fashiondredds.info

J Cole Co-Signs Lloyd Banks ‘COTI’ Album

J Cole Shows Support To Lloyd Banks’ “The Course Of The Inevitable”. J Cole has been trending since delivering his highly anticipated brand new album The Off-Season, which continues to see success on the charts with songs like “My Life,” “Pride Is The Devil,” and “Amari.”. However, the Dreamville rapper...
Celebritiesthejasminebrand.com

Tory Lanez Says Those Who Deserted Him Over His Shooting Scandal W/ Megan Thee Stallion Were Protecting Their Brand, Claims They’ll Return To His Side Once They Know The Alleged Truth

Tory Lanez Says Those Who Deserted Him Over His Shooting Scandal W/ Megan Thee Stallion Were Protecting Their Brand, Claims They’ll Return To His Side Once They Know The Alleged Truth. Tory Lanez is sharing his thoughts on people who separated themselves from him after he was accused of shooting...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Akbar V Trolled With "Notice To Vacate" Philly After Fight With Alexis Skyy

The recent spat between Akbar V and Alexis Skyy has caused a few Philadelphia residents to troll the rapper. Akbar recently received quite a bit of backlash following her comments about Skyy's special needs daughter. The ladies got into a verbal altercation that nearly escalated after Akbar attended Skyy and Lira Galore's hosting gig at a nightclub in Philly. Later, both Skyy and Akbar traded words on separate Instagram Live sessions, where Akbar unleashed on the model.
Musicboxden.com

Lloyd Banks - "The Course Of The Inevitable" Official Album Thread

This album kinda reminds me of reasonable doubt or just a great Hov work. I say reasonable doubt because I think about how Jay rapped his a*s off, he just dropped bars and verses that were laid with great flow and delivery throughout the whole project. Banks didn’t waste any bars or verses. Aoty so far, he said he has another on the way, can’t wait.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

T.I. & Tiny Lock Themselves Down In Atlanta

T.I. and Tiny Harris will be sticking around Atlanta for a while longer. It was reported on Monday that a few months ago, before being accused of sexual assault by dozens of people, the couple bought a new mansion for $3.27 million on the Chattahoochee River. The palace was purchased...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Polo G’s Mom Follows In Nicki Minaj's Footsteps With Her Own "Backyard Challenge"

Mother and mom-ager of "Pop Out" rapper, Polo G, decided to join Nicki Minaj in hopping on the latest Instagram trend in hip hop. In her video, Stacia Mac chooses to pay homage to Nicki Minaj’s post instead of making her own bars. She quotes Nicki in saying: "Attention, this is how bad bitches go on vacation but really still be at home," while also adding her own flair. After echoing the Nicki's lines, she throws on her sunglasses, and then the video pans out to her breathtaking pool and home.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Mariah Carey’s Remarks On Nick Cannon’s Growing Family

Mariah Carey’s Remarks On Nick Cannon’s Growing Family. On Father’s Day, Nick Cannon surprised everyone when he appeared to announce that he is expecting his seventh child—just days after receiving twins with another lady. According to People, model Alyssa Scott appeared to announce that she and Cannon are having a...
Celebritiesboxden.com

Yo Gotti almost killed for his jewelry smh

And aint no where he shot that sh*t. He was too busy Harlem shaking on the car. I doubt this was Yo Gotti. I've never ever ever ever ever seen him without at least 3 dudes with him and this was since Memphis used to have the Mid-South Fair. Even if he's in the car alone, someone else is in the car behind or in front of him and he's always looking. He doesn't smoke or really drink so I doubt that was him.
Musicboxden.com

Lloyd Banks Sidewalk Reactions

I feel ya I do that at times too. Right now I'm really diggin' "Formaldehyde" with. Benny The Butcher. I can’t wait to find new gems on the album. I just have to get off the songs I like so much. I can listen to it all day lol. 24...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Summer Walker Is off Again With Her on-Again, off-Again Boyfriend

Although many met Summer Walker after Drake released a remix of her debut single, “Girls Need Love,” longtime fans of the singer were introduced to Summer via YouTube. Before collaborating with stars like Usher and Jhene Aiko on "Over It," Summer worked as an exotic dancer and ran a cleaning service in Atlanta, but a lot has changed for the singer since then.