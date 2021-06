Pop Smoke was well on his way to stardom before his tragic death in 2020. The rapper was fresh off of the release of Meet The Woo Vol. 2 which was stacked with star-studded features. Perhaps, the biggest being Quavo. The two rappers teamed up on "Shake The Room" then again. on Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon on "Aim For The Moon" and "Snitching" alongside Future. Their relationship was deeper than just music as Quavo began to take the budding Brooklyn star under his wing.