Lil Durks brother “D-Thang” laid to rest

 11 days ago

We wore white to my grandma’s funeral everybody don’t do black. You never been to Philly before have you breh. man ain't nobody trying to read no fu*king essay take this sh*t back to your livejournal. U commented tho ? It’s internet n*ggaz like u Thts on every blog wit...

Rolling Stone

Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s ‘The Voice of the Heroes’ is a So-So Superstar Team-Up

Superstar collaborations between two platinum rappers are a dime a dozen since Drake and Future linked for What a Time to Be Alive in 2015. Still, a summit with Lil Durk and Lil Baby carries a special sense of anticipation. Peaking in critical and commercial acclaim, both seem ready for a mainstream ubiquity beyond the melodic and street rap fans that eagerly absorb their work.
Lil Durk and Lil Baby ‘The Voice of The Heroes’ Goes Number One

Lil Durk and Lil Baby are at the top of the charts with their joint effort. Billboard announced that the duo’s ‘The Voice of the Heroes‘ album debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart. The project marks Lil Baby’s second Number One album following last year’s ‘My Turn‘ and the first for Lil Durk. The 18-track effort features appearances by Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug and Rod Wave.
Lil Baby & Lil Durk Announce The ‘Back Outside’ Tour

Lil Baby is ready to take his well-earned victory lap around the country after a banner 2020. The Atlanta rapper announced on Monday (June 21) his first national tour since the release of My Turn with the Back Outside tour. He’ll be joined by his The Voice of the Heroes co-star Lil Durk.
Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Latto “Fast Lane”

Just a quarter of a mile away. All roads lead to the “Fast Lane” on Don Toliver, Lil Durk, and Latto’s single off the F9 soundtrack. Flanked by DJ Chose, Tariq Beats, and Nick Seeley’s production, the three riders deliver a high-octane banger. Don floors it with his melodic hook, while Latto and Durkio get in their bag, whip it past the scanners and the opps. Buckle up.
Fans say Ava Phillippe and her boyfriend look identical to Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

If you’ve ever been on the internet before you’ll know that people are just slightly obsessed with how similar Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look. They are basically identical. Which is why everyone’s jaws very much hit the floor when Ava recently posted a rare picture of her boyfriend Owen Mahoney on Instagram. Quickly fans noticed more than the usual family resemblance, this time saying that Ava and Owen look just like her parents Reese and Ryan Phillippe. Doppelgangers all around!
Video: Polo G Ft. The Kid Laroi, Lil Durk “No Return”

Now that Polo G has entered the Hall Of Fame, there is no looking back now in the album’s new video directed by Mooch and featuring The Kid Laroi and Lil Durk. Beginning with a heist inspired by The Joker’s opening scene from The Dark Knight, The Kid Laroi brings his melodic hook while seated by pallets of money. Polo G counts his wins from his office desk at his lab, while Durkio raps his rages to riches from a trench of a battlefield.
Lil Durk Has The Most Chart Entries Of Any Artist In 2021

Nearly 10 years after breaking out from the Chicago drill scene, Lil Durk is enjoying the best year of his career. His collaboration album with Lil Baby, The Voice of The Heroes, earned him his first No. 1 album after moving 150,000 units its first week, 13 songs from that album now occupy the Billboard Hot 100. According to @Chartdata, the 13 new entries mean Durk has had 33 songs land on the Hot 100 in 2021—the most by any artist this year.
Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks (June 21 – July 2, 2021)

Quinn and Carter’s affair will be revealed during Queric’s vow renewal ceremony, coming up on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Also, Thomas will be taken hostage by Justin, while Bill and Liam remain in prison. Plus, Steffy and Finn will be overjoyed when she gives birth to a healthy, baby boy. Learn more below in the B&B spoilers for June 21 to July 2, 2021.
Lil Baby & Lil Durk Chart 16 Songs on Hot 100 From 'The Voice of the Heroes'

The set launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 150,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data, earning Lil Baby his second leader and Lil Durk his first. It's the first collaborative No. 1 by a pair of rappers since 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Savage Mode II last October. It also scores the second-biggest week of the year for a hip-hop album, after J. Cole's The Off-Season, which opened with 282,000 units in May.
America Festival 2021 Lineup: Jay Z, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, Lil Baby and More

Great news for the fans who are keenly waiting to watch the “Made in America Festival” as this event has a lot of things inside their bag for amusement. To increase the enthusiasm of the admirers many pop stars are in the lineup for the entertainment and to commemorate this annual music festival including Justin Bieber and Lil Baby and many others. This event usually held in Philadelphia Pennsylvania and previously simultaneously conducted in Los Angeles, California. In the two-day event of Philadelphia administrated by JAY-Z and produced by Roc Nation.
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Momma Dee Responds to Backlash over Social Media Post

Momma Dee has had her share of controversial moments. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Momma Dee loves her children. So she has been one of Scrappy’s biggest supporters since the first season on the show. At times, her loyalty to Scrappy put her at odds with other people. So when Scrappy’s romantic relationships didn’t work out, Momma Dee sided with her son. And at times, she had some explosive moments when she decided she needed to get involved.
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.