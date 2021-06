Bears are thinking of "LOVE" right now so activity is up............ Bears are thinking of "LOVE" right now so activity is up............ I was looking for bears.... Because my wife (grew up in Buffalo) has never seen one in the wild..... But her mom just had surgery.. So she is staying with her mom.....I woke up at 2:30.... Wide awake.... Ran the dogs and left the house about 3:30. I was in the woods at 5. SW Ocala NF.... Always a ton of sign there...... I figured I would idle down the trails.... And slip up on one....