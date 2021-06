Lil Baby will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 20 as Lincoln gets another show by a hip-hop artist on the verge of superstardom. The Atlanta-based rapper will be joined by Lil Durk, with whom he shares the new album, “The Voice of the Heroes.” It was streamed 198 million times in its first week of release this month, enough to put it atop the Billboard Top 200 album chart. Sixteen of the album’s 18 tracks were on the Billboard Top 100 singles chart last week.