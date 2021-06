Gucci Mane and Pooh Sheisty linked up to give us the “Like 34 & 8” music video. On Thursday, Gucci Mane surprised his fans with a fresh music video for his new track “Like 34 & 8.” The song was released in anticipation of Guwop’s new album Ice Daddy, which is set to release on June 18. Additionally, the video features Pooh Sheisty. Sheisty recently appeared in court after he was arrested for firing a gun in a nightclub. In the video, we see Gucci with Pooh Sheisty spitting bars and flexing their styles. The rappers have a close relationship, and they make sure their listeners know in this song.