When we last heard from SHAED, they were greeting the good news of the world possibly opening back up to travel by creating, along with visual artist Puks of Kmotion Design, a striking animated homage to their enduring love for the great Japanese city of Osaka, for their new single of the same name. Now they’re yet again hitting all the right zeitgeist notes, launching The Colorful Campaign to coincide with Pride Month. It will be an ongoing partnership with Capital Pride Alliance (the band are also based in DC) and The Ally Coalition, and will actively raise money for the GivePride365 fund, in its efforts to assist LGBTQ+ organizations in need.