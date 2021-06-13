Drake Still Thinks He "Woulda Smoked" Murda Mook In The Battle Rap Arena
Drake and Murda Mook were all smiles backstage at URL NOME XI event. There are few battle rappers who've managed to turn into recording artists but there are even fewer mainstream rappers who are able to survive in that particular setting. A few years ago, Drake hinted at a leap into the battle rap arena but that never came to fruition. Instead, he's opted to support the battle rap circuit through his star power.