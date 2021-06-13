Drake Still Thinks He "Woulda Smoked" Murda Mook In The Battle Rap Arena

For those who have come to appreciate the album as an immersive experience, it can be difficult to fully commit to a posthumous release. Part of what makes the best albums so engaging is their clear adherence to an artist’s vision. Though the process of its creation was reasonably well-documented, it’s difficult to assess how much of DMX’s Exodus was put together prior to his passing. Upon seeing the final tracklist, wherein X finds himself absolutely overwhelmed by guest appearances, it can feel as if he’s battling for screen time; a strange development, given that it’s his name lining the marquee.