Drake Still Thinks He "Woulda Smoked" Murda Mook In The Battle Rap Arena

 8 days ago

Drake Still Thinks He "Woulda Smoked" Murda Mook In The Battle Rap Arena. Drake and Murda Mook were all smiles backstage at URL NOME XI event. There are few battle rappers who've managed to turn into recording artists but there are even fewer mainstream rappers who are able to survive in that particular setting. A few years ago, Drake hinted at a leap into the battle rap arena but that never came to fruition. Instead, he's opted to support the battle rap circuit through his star power.

#Rapping#Battle Rap#Rapper#Nome#Clb#Canadian
Drake Will Appear At URL NOME XI Battle Rap Event

Despite what some detractors might suggest, Drake has long championed the bars. Aside from earning a reputation as a top-tier lyricist, Drizzy has been an ardent supporter of the battle rap scene, having previously held it down with a co-hosting appearance at Flatline in 2011, as well as another hosting gig at Blackout in 2013. Hell, he's even engaged in a few rap battles in his own time, with tilts against Meek Mill and Pusha T lining his resume.
Posted by
Variety

Migos' 'Culture III' to Feature Drake, Pop Smoke, Juice Wrld and More

Migos has announced the stacked tracklist for their highly anticipated new album, “Culture III.”. Out Friday, “Culture III” finds support from industry heavyweights Drake, Cardi B and Justin Bieber, in addition to Future, Polo G and NBA Youngboy. Across its 19 tracks, “Culture III” also posthumously features Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld, who died in February 2020 and December 2019, respectively.
Complex

Drake's History With Battle Rap

How big of a battle rap fan is Drake? Last week, battle rap media personality Heavy Bag raved on his Restore Order show that the Toronto rapper once walked up to him backstage during a mid-2010s event and recognized him from the battle rap outlet he worked for—which is something only someone deeply in tune with the scene would know.
fmhiphop.com

Drake Comes to Ultimate Rap League

Drake is to appear at Nome (Night of Main Events) IX, hosted by Ultimate Rap League. The event is happening Saturday, June 12th, and streaming on Caffeine TV’s Website. The event is a part of the deal between Caffeine TV and Drake. Caffeine TV is a live streaming platform launched in 2018. Since then, it has acquired several investors. Among them is Fox Chief Executive and Rupert Murdoch’s son Lachlan Murdoch. He has put more than $100 million into the project.
hip-hopvibe.com

Migos Reveals Tracklist For "Culture III" Album, Features Include Justin Bieber, Pop Smoke, Drake, Cardi B, and More

It’s been over two and a half years since Migos last released an album. This was “Culture II,” which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and is 2x platinum. The Atlanta trio has been teasing the third installment for two years as well as now, it’s actually being released on June 11. The lead singles are “Straightenin” and “Need It” feat. NBA Youngboy.
927theblock.com

Drake & Murda Mook Connected Backstage At URL's NOME XI Battle

Battle rap fans are well aware that Drake is very much invested in the culture and we mean that literally considering his backing of Caffeine and spreading the Ultimate Rap League to the masses. At URL’s NOME XI event this past weekend, Drizzy ran into his potential battle rap foe in Murda Mook backstage at the event.
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Puts Up An Additional $50K During URL Battle

Fans have been waiting for the release of Certified Lover Boy for nearly a year at this point. The album was expected to be released last summer but evidently, that wasn't the case. Knee surgery and other commitments seemingly threw off the creative process of CLB. However, Drake's been popping out more frequently in these past few weeks which could be a sign that he's gearing up for the official album roll-out.
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Reportedly Needed To Be Convinced To Rap On "Degrassi"

It's been over a decade since Drake emerged as a frontrunner for this generation's Mt. Rushmore of rap but it's been even longer since he was a regular face on Degrassi: The Next Generation. He played the role of Jimmy Brooks, a high school basketball star that was infamously shot and placed in a wheelchair for the remainder of his time on the show. However, Jimmy's musical ambitions were highlighted on a few occasions which revealed that even Drake's character had bars.
Complex

Rick Ross Talks Money Moves: Thighstop, Luxury Lawnmowers, Drake, and New Album

Rick Ross always has an eye on his next money move. Within the last year, Rozay opened the doors of his 12-bedroom home in Atlanta for the production of the Coming to America sequel. He also recently authored two books: Hurricanes: A Memoir in 2020 and The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire, which will be released this fall. And now, the self-proclaimed “Bawse” is leaning into one of his favorite ventures: Wingstop.
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo Reveals He & Pop Smoke Were Working On A Joint Project

Migos recently released the highly-anticipated third installment of their Culture series Culture III. Loaded with guest features from the likes of Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, and more, the LP arrived just in time for summertime streaming. In a recent sitdown interview, the...
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Announces Rap Retirement With Final Album 'Kill The King'

T.I. has had a tumultuous last six months. In January, former family friend Sabrina Peterson accused Tip of once holding a gun to her head, which opened the floodgates for a cascade of sexual abuse and drugging allegations to crash through T.I. and Tiny’s world. Now, the Hustle Gang boss...
thesource.com

[WATCH] Drake Put Up Additional $50K For URL Battle Winner

At a recent URL NOME XI event, Drake made an appearance and was even slated to host the event, but instead announced that as a fan of battle rap, he would be adding an additional $50,000 to the existing $100K cash prize. Drake reached into his pockets and pulled out...
HuffingtonPost

Drake's Son Adorably Bursts Into Tears Onstage As Dad Accepts Billboard Music Awards Honor

Drake’s 3-year-old son Adonis was the star of the show Sunday night as his dad accepted his Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards. Adonis accompanied his dad onstage to accept the accolade, awarded for the rapper’s dominance on Billboard Hot 100 charts and Billboard 200 album tallies during the 2010s, as well as social media data and touring revenue from Billboard Boxscore.
hypebeast.com

Quavo Shares He Was Working on Collab Album With Pop Smoke

Quavo took a moment to speak on the relationship he had with the late Pop Smoke, revealing in a recent interview with Real 92.3 that they were on the verge of creating a collaborative album. The Migos member noted that it was “important” to have both Pop Smoke and Juice...
hotnewhiphop.com

DMX "Exodus" Album Review

For those who have come to appreciate the album as an immersive experience, it can be difficult to fully commit to a posthumous release. Part of what makes the best albums so engaging is their clear adherence to an artist’s vision. Though the process of its creation was reasonably well-documented, it’s difficult to assess how much of DMX’s Exodus was put together prior to his passing. Upon seeing the final tracklist, wherein X finds himself absolutely overwhelmed by guest appearances, it can feel as if he’s battling for screen time; a strange development, given that it’s his name lining the marquee.
Billboard

Billboard Explains: Rap Battles & the 'Verzuz Effect'

In the middle of a global pandemic in 2020, two legacy artists, producers or songwriters began facing off head-to-head, in riveting song battles known as Verzuz. The format pulled from the longstanding tradition of rap battles and created a new-school phenomenon. But how did an art form ignited by rap...