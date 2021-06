Aaron Carter and Lamar Odom are set to face off in a three-round boxing match on Saturday, and fans are pretty confident in who is going to win this one. On one side, you have a small former singer, while on the other, you have a large former athlete who towers over the vast majority of people he comes into contact with. When you take this size difference into consideration, it seems pretty obvious as to why these guys are only going to be going for three rounds.