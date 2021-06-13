Floyd Police: 72-year-old man dies from injuries sustained when his SUV slammed into an embankment off the Bypass near Blacks Bluff Road. 15th fatality this year.
A 72-year-old Rome man is the 15th person to die on area roads so far this year. Sherman Waites died in a single-vehicle accident on the Bypass near Blacks Bluff Road on Saturday afternoon, according to Sgt. Chris Fincher of the Floyd County Police Department. Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler confirmed Waites died at Floyd Medical Center on Saturday afternoon.hometownheadlines.com