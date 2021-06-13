Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Real Mt. Rushmore of Atlanta Hip-Hop

boxden.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture ran Atlanta for a good 5-6 years. Troy had a 2-3 year run at most. Doesn’t have enough classic material either. Play Vice Versa and someone getting stumped in the party til this day. Not to mention No Play in Ga and Riding Big. That guh had a whole movement in the South... DSGB.

boxden.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Boi
Person
Zaytoven
Person
Luda
Person
Gucci Mane
Person
Pastor Troy
Person
Ludacris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Mt Rushmore#Riding Big#Dungeon Family#Ga Nuccaz#Jd#Atl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Celebritiesstateofpress.com

Lil Pump Says Migos Definitely Belongs on Rap’s Mt. Rushmore

Lil Pump‘s not just throwing his support behind naming Migos to rap’s Mt. Rushmore … he’s anointing them the G.O.A.T.!!!. The “Gucci Gang” rapper and his entourage were in the middle of a serious L.A. shopping spree at A Bathing Ape, and we asked him about the whole “Mt. Rushmore” debate that went down last week.
Musicoverpassesforamerica.com

Migos Would Like to Be on Rap’s Mt. Rushmore

The time period “cultural reset,” which was utilized by the actress Rose McGowan, in 2019, to describe the #MeToo motion, has develop into a classification in meme discourse for an artist or a second in leisure that modified the collective outlook. The rap group Migos would doubtless think about itself to be the cultural reset of the twenty-tens. Early within the trio’s profession, they turned identified for the “Migos flow,” a method of rapping in triplet patterns that may conquer the pop panorama. Some critics argued that they have been better than the Beatles, partly, as an try to middle Black artists in canonical conversations. Then Migos went and matched a Beatles chart report. During Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential marketing campaign, she realized to do the dab—a dance that Migos made common—throughout an look on “Ellen,” ushering in an period of hip-hop pandering as political outreach. In a decade outlined by ephemera, Migos turned fixtures.
Atlanta, GAOn Common Ground News

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s Yandy Smith launches Yelle skincare line

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s Yandy Smith launches Yelle skincare line. L-R: Lithonia City Council member Darold P. Honore, Yandy Smith and Lithonia Mayor Shameka Reynolds. ATLANTA—City of Lithonia officials Darold P. Honore and Mayor Shameka Reynolds congratulated Yandy Smith of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” on her grand opening of Yelle skincare products at Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St. on June 10, 2021.
Hip Hopblackamericans.com

Relive The REALEST Reality TV Moments From “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” With Their New “Inside The A” Special [Exclusive VIDEO]

There’s no question that “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” changed reality tv as we know it. That’s why it’s only right that VH1 will be airing a one-hour special, “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Inside the A” that gives viewers a look back at the city that changed the game in Hip Hop and a glimpse into the monumental season 10 milestone for “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” On this special, iconic Atlanta cast members including Scrappy, Karlie Redd, as well as cultural commentators and comedians, will revisit pop culture-shaping scenes, groundbreaking conversations and top trending social moments that helped define the franchise into the ratings phenomenon it is today.
MusicPosted by
Stacker

History of hip-hop

Stacker celebrates the beatmakers and rhymesayers who made hip-hop history and influenced virtually every corner of American music. The timeline draws upon various music publications and other primary sources.
Hip Hopcbslocal.com

Hip Hop Show at Solomons

Ashley Williams is in Sacramento at Solomons where she's giving us a preview of their live Hip Hop Show this Friday! There will also be great food and artists performing. Local artist Paul Willis gives us a sneak peek of his performance.
Atlanta, GAchvnradio.com

Hillsong opens new Atlanta location with hip hop, gospel worship

The first church service at a new Hillsong Church location in Atlanta introduced a new sound to congregants, true to the city's roots. Worship at the Atlanta Event Centre, formerly Club Opera in the heart of downtown Atlanta, kicked off with some hip-hop praise. Rapper Da' T.R.U.T.H., who was featured...
Hip Hopjuno.co.uk

Hip Hop / R&B

Bonafied Funk (feat main Source) (3:56) Who Makes The Loot? (feat Grand Puba) (3:27) Review: Two tracks taken from the Heavy Rhyme Experience long player from 1992 featuring hip hop heavyweights Main Source & Grand Puba. Issued on 7" for the first time by P-Vine on a limited 45.
Hip HopRadio Ink

Hip Hop The What

The Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeart is adding a new hip hop inspired podcast. ‘The What?! Hip Hop Questions, Legends + Lists‘ is hosted by Mouse Jones and Nyla “The Pretty Tomboy” Symone. Mouse Jones is a host, personality and social commentator on hip hop social media, podcasts and...
Combat Sportswetv.com

Growing Up Hip Hop

Nip It in the Bud — Angela breaks down in tears when her split with the boxer faces public scrutiny. Cree struggles to reconnect with her father Uncle Luke. Vanessa warns Tee Tee about the rumor spreading behind her back and all hell breaks loose.
Atlanta, GAdweb.news

Upcoming Artist JakeTheEngineer is Presenting a Unique Hip Hop Style with an Eccentric Edge

Artist JakeTheEngineer is taking the hip hop world on a whirlwind journey through his soundscape of thematic lyrics, energetic production, and a grungy exterior. Atlanta, Georgia Jun 11, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Music artist JakeTheEngineer is presenting his own interpretation of lyrical hip hop with an eccentric edge to it. He recently came out with the EP, ‘Seeing Red’ which is gradually turning large masses of audiences to reach out to his music. The EP comprises the song ‘Seeing Red‘ that introduces the audience to his quirk and individuality for the very first time. As everyone listens in awe of his immersive production, one cannot but appreciate his creative control over the whole song through the power of his voice.
Entertainmentrnbcincy.com

10 Classic Hip-Hop Soul Songs

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. There’s nothing that quite pairs together more perfectly than hip-hop and R&B — most people refer to the blend as “hip-hop soul.” Being that Black Music Month is fully alive and thriving here at Black America Web, we figured now would be the perfect time to pay tribute to some of our favorite records that infused hard-hitting beats with soulful vocals.
Hip Hopboxden.com

Official Hip Hop Iceberg conspiracy thread

The only way to make this thread pop is each member pick a topic to research and bring any find back to the thread. Starting from the top preferably... I had this idea last time this was posted. Before, I picked the Wu Tang FBI Files. Here's what I found.
Musickuvo.org

Jazz Meets Hip Hop at Dazzle

The connections between today’s most popular music and the 100-year old traditions around jazz are on full display this Thursday night, June 17, at Dazzle at Baur’s, as KUVO JAZZ and NPR’s “Jazz Night in America” present “Jazz Meets Hip Hop” with Greg Tanner Harris and Friends and the Rob Tz Experience.
Musicmajic945.com

10 DJs That Helped Define Hip-Hop

All month long we’re celebrating Black Music Month here at BAW, and what would music be without the disc jockey to guide us through the beats?. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. DJs play an important role in the music industry, particularly...
Hip Hopboxden.com

Post One Of Your Favorite Hip Hop Interviews

She kept trying to find a way to discredit but he had an answer for everything. Now I see why this got shelved not a good look to have an intelligent gangster rapper. Post your own. This one worth the 25 minutes if you never seen it. Cube was ready...