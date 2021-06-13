Cancel
Y'all Remember They Told Us This Dude Killed Himself

 9 days ago

Lil kim sucked so much d*ck that sh*t had too much semen in her stomach and had to get it pumped out. It was another rumor saying somebody removed their ribs to be able to suck their own d*ck. n*gga, you REALLY believed Big Pun was chasing ANYBODY bruh?!?. Rule...

TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Talk’ Has Unwelcome Visitor Show Up on Stage, Leaves Fans Freaking Out

Co-Hosts of the hit CBS daytime show The Talk had a little unwelcome visitor show up on stage earlier this week. According to TMZ, a cockroach was seen crawling up the wall while the ladies were chatting about an unruly passenger on a Delta flight from LAX to ATL. The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood remained completely oblivious to the roach’s appearance behind her. The other co-hosts didn’t notice either.
Celebritieshollywoodunlocked.com

Nicki Minaj’s Mom Carol Maraj Reportedly Files Another $150M Lawsuit Against Two Companies For The Death Of The Rapper’s Father

Nicki Minaj’s Mom Carol Maraj Reportedly Files Another $150M Lawsuit Against Two Companies For The Death Of The Rapper’s Father. According to documents obtained by RadarOnline, Nicki Minaj’s mother Carol Maraj has reportedly filed another lawsuit over the tragic hit-and-run accident that left her husband Robert Maraj dead. As we...
Celebritiesava360.com

"They Are Going To Kill Us All" - Jon Stewart Declares His Love For Scientists

Jon Stewart, our first in-studio guest in over 15 months, expresses his great love for scientists, but includes a note of caution for a pandemic-weary world. #Colbert #TheLateShow #JonStewart. Subscribe To "The Late Show" Channel: http://bit.ly/ColbertYouTube. Watch full episodes of "The Late Show": http://bit.ly/1Puei40. Like "The Late Show" on Facebook:...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Drake Romance Rumors Spark As Stylist Luisa Duran Shares “Close” Picture

Many seem to think so after his stylist shared an eyebrow-raising snap of the pair locked in a close embrace. Taking to social media, Luisa Duran – who has been stylist the rapper for a number of years – posted the picture of them together backstage at last Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards and added the caption:
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Flexes With $250K In His Pockets - Lil Baby 4PF Style

Gucci Mane’s wealth is no secret, but he took to Instagram on Sunday (May 30) to remind people just how much money he’s handling on a daily basis. Seemingly walking out of a casino, the Atlanta rapper posted a video of himself casually filling his pockets with $250,000 in cash and insisting he didn’t need security to help him leave the premises safely. In the caption, he also recognized he was living the lifestyle of Lil Baby’s 4PF label name, writing, “4 pockets full @lilbaby.”
New Orleans, LAworldwrapfederation.com

Y'all Ready For "THE FASHION FLUNKY EXPERIENCE"

Ikedia Douglas, Born June 22, 1991. Better known as Fashion Flunky was born and raised in the St.Thomas projects in New Orleans, LA. Nobody want to paint the narrative that they came from a great home, But I take pride saying I come from a strong minded, go getter, tight knit family. My mother made sure I grew up respectfully and made sure I didn’t have to “Get it out the mud”. Music wasn’t important to me in my younger years. I played basketball and wanted to go pro. After hurricane katrina hit, I moved to Atlanta ga and fell in love with the music, the culture and fashion. The music scene in both states are different but the culture made me feel like I was home. I tried to write music but i sucked honestly. I couldn’t right a hook to save my life. So I let it be. When lil baby came out that was the moment I became really serious about being an artist. To know music wasn’t his first choice, but with dedication anything is possible. After that I started really rapping, I tried out for a lgbtq+ reality show and made the cut and that boosted my confidence. Being trans (Female to Male) ofcourse I come across the most challenges to get through the doors to the music world. Being a trans rapper I had to give something a little extra. I got so many No’s before somebody saw something in me. Besides my music I had to learn to make a statement no matter where I’m at because of who I am. I allowed my fashion to lead me in the building and my entertainment took me straight to the top. That’s how I became Fashion Flunky!
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Kevo Muney Drops Off "Because I Love Y'all"

The rap game has embraced melodies even stronger in recent years but the rise of soul trap has shown just how much those lines could be blurred. Kevo Muney has been among those who've been carrying the wave, especially after the incredible run he's had in the past year. The Memphis native is fresh off of the release of his latest album, Lucille's Grandson.
Apparelboxden.com

Y’all want this on a shirt?

What kinda crackhead clothing is this .. y'all really not hyping this sh*t forreal right?. You forsure got no drip old man.. ol wrinkled bacon neck white tee wearing a*s. As if anybody wants to see your ugly, dingy a*s wearing anything funny or fashionable . You might fu*k up his brand 🥴🤡
U.K.22 Words

Mom Left Angry After Kindergarten Renames Father's Day

A mom was recently left feeling very angry after her daughter's kindergarten renamed Father's Day. Karla Gardner, from London, was furious when her daughter returned home from kindergarten with a card reading "Special's Day." As apposed to "Father's Day," which was celebrated in the U.K on June 20th. Gardner accused...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at Def Jam

PARIS (Reuters) - Rap superstar Snoop Dogg is joining the legendary hip hop label Def Jam Recordings as executive creative and strategic consultant, the U.S. company said on Monday. Def Jam, owned by Universal Music, has been home to some of hip-hop’s most pioneering artists, from Public Enemy to LL...
Fitnessk1047.com

Will Smith Is All Of Us Trying To Remember How To Use The Gym

After so much time away from the gym because of the coronavirus shutdowns, many of us who are just now going back are trying to remember how it all works. Will Smith is no different. The star recently shared a photo of his pandemic body and vowed to get into...
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan Falls Victim to Cancel Culture After Accusations of Cultural Appropriation

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is the latest celebrity to venture into the alcoholic beverage industry joining the likes of other A-list stars such as Channing Tatum, George Clooney, and his fellow Marvel actor Ryan Reynolds. However, what looks to be a promising new move for the award-winning actor was met with negative reactions from fans over the weekend. Now, Jordan is on the receiving end of backlash from fans over accusations of cultural appropriation.