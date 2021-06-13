Cancel
Is Hype Williams the goat Hip-Hop Video Director?

 9 days ago

Always thought his stuff was cliche, but I can't judge that field for I'm no pro. I give him his props reading this and how he understand his art and was creative. His videography skills are elite. It's crazy how he tailormade the videos for the songs he shot for. That mobb deep video had a simple, dark and gritty vibe.. you can't tell me the shot in the intro wasn't eerily beautiful.

