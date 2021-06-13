The Real Mt. Rushmore of Atlanta Hip-Hop

Drip1k: One of the Most Popular Independent Artists of 2020 and One of the Most Versatile Artists of 2020. From the Southside of Atlanta, Georgia, Drip1K remains one of the most popular and one of the most versatile, independent artist of 2021. On September 25, 2020, Drip1K released a scintillating and virtuosic single titled "Dripped Out." The single came in two versions - the radio version and the original version. In summary, "Dripped Out" is just a charismatic and bold reminder/reaffirmation by Drip1K that he is the best and will remain the best. The delivery is not just top-notch but a demonstration of flexibility, rap/poetic virtuosity, charisma, and undiluted artistry. The instrumental although following a rather conventional rap/trap form remains remarkably unique, thumping and "club-banging." The rudimentary piano arpeggios, the 4/4 hip-hop/rap drum beats, the 808 and every musical element comes together to create a familiar but unique rap/trap which in turn lays the foundation for the charismatic, punchy, and poetically flawless rap delivery of Drip1K.