2Pac's pride collection is now available

boxden.com
 9 days ago

Pac's stans are obviously attracted to him so I know y'all will be coppin. Just slap and leave the posts above mine, no reason to engage or feed them.

boxden.com
boxden.com

I'm Legit Disgusted: New 2pac "Pride Month" Merch

I’m Legit Disgusted: New 2pac “Pride Month” Merch. DA fu*k dey doing with the ICONIC bald legends namesake like dat. fu*king colonizers!. Surprised these people don't try to cancel Pac as h0m0phobic for his lyrics. The Agenda is real. Cuz they only try to cancel mfs they dont like no...
PopSugar

Under Armour's 2021 Pride Collection Celebrates "All Athletes — No Exceptions"

Under Armour's 2021 Pride collection — United We Win — is here! According to promotional materials, each piece was designed by their LGBTQ+ teammate resource group, UNIFIED. The handwriting and drawings on select items in this collection were inspired by the "original Pride march in 1970." UNIFIED's commerce lead RJ Mansfield said, "We used everyone's signs to inspire the print, which is essentially a photo collage of handwritten messages of Pride. . . whereas previous collections used colors that were slightly muted, this year's upped the saturation; sending the message that the LGBTQ+ must live even louder in support of each other."
inaturalist.org

"A Curator's Guide to iNaturalist" Now Available Online

The San Diego Natural History Museum's Curator of Botany and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Jon Rebman recently presented an online class with tips to improve your plant observations on iNaturalist. A recording of the talk is now available for viewing on the Nat's YouTube channel. In this presentation of less...
thecountrydaily.com

Brad Paisley's New Song "City of Music" is Available Now

Earlier this week Brad Paisley took his fans for a drive to preview his new song “City of Music.”. He posted, “I’ve been working on a new record & we’re releasing this song on Friday. I like listening in the car, so…let’s do that.“. Now the new music from Brad...
PopSugar

A Rainbow Cocktail Is Available Now at Disney Springs For Pride, and It's a Delight to Look At

JIC you've been looking for a colorful drink to sip on (and take lots of pictures of) for Pride, we've found the perfect one. The Simply Rainbow drink is available now at Disney Springs, and it's a sweet and boozy delight. The cocktail, which you can pick up at the Coca-Cola rooftop bar for $16, features red, yellow, and blue colors and contains simply orange, Tito's vodka, blue curaçao, and grenadine. It's quite possibly one of the prettiest drinks we've seen at Walt Disney World to date, and it's only available to sip on for the month of June — so hurry and get one while supplies last! Just be aware, as pretty as it is when you first snag it from the bartender, it definitely could use some mixing before you drink it (trust us, you don't want to taste straight grenadine and Tito's upon the first sip). Find pictures of this beautiful cocktail ahead — it's the best refreshment for summer!
thekingdominsider.com

Marvel's New Villainous Board Game Now Available for Pre-Order!

There has been lots of excitement about the all new Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure Park, we have been learning how to be superheroes, explore and test new ideas and so much more!. We absolutely love our Marvel characters and yes even the Disney Villains. Disney+ just released the...
wvli927.com

Black Sabbath's 'Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition' Now Available

Rhino is paying tribute to Black Sabbath with the release of a collection that includes a newly remastered version of the band’s sixth studio album, Sabotage, along with a complete live show recorded during the band’s 1975 tour. Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition is available now as a four-CD set and a four-LP set that includes the same music on 180-gram vinyl plus a bonus 7-inch with the single edit for “Am I Going Insane (Radio)” and “Hole In The Sky” on the flipside, with artwork replicating the very rare Japanese release of the single. The newly remastered version of the original album is also available via digital download and streaming services.
celebritypage.com

Netflix's Newest Film 'Wish Dragon' Is Now Available

Animated masterpiece Wish Dragon debuted in China in January of 2021, but up until last weekend American viewers have had no way of watching it. Now the film is available internationally, with an English-language release in addition to the original Chinese version. Written and directed by Chris Appelhans in his...
University of Arkansas

Celebrate Pride Month With the Libraries' Children's Literature Collection

In celebration of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in June, check out these resources from the University Libraries Children's Literature Collection. A virtual book display features children's and young adult books in the U of A Libraries collections with links to related teaching guides and discussion questions. Many of the books featured...
glittermagrocks.com

Presale Tickets Available Now for Taylor Tomlinson's World Tour

Presale tickets for Taylor Tomlinson’s Deal With It Tour dropped on June 16. However, fans of the comedian can now purchase presale tickets with the special code “DealWithIt” at TTomcomedy.com. The American stand-up comedian announced her first-ever theater tour this fall on her Instagram page. Upon hearing the video announcement,...