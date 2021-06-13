Ethical Child Custody Evaluations: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
Clint Eastwood as “Blondie,” or “The Man With No Name,” in the classic film “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.”. Often, the greatest battle in a divorce is not about money, but about who will have custody of the children. If there is a custody dispute, a child custody evaluation may be an important aspect of the case. It is intrinsic to child custody disputes that one or both parties may be dissatisfied with the evaluator’s recommendation. Whatever those objections, hopefully, there should be no question concerning the evaluator’s ethics or objectivity.www.law.com