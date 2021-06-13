Ethical Child Custody Evaluations: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Going through a divorce is always going to be a difficult situation. During this time, you will be formally ending a very serious relationship, will have to find an appropriate way to split assets, and ultimately will go your separate ways in life. A divorce can be made even more complicated and challenging when kids are involved. The process of determining child custody can be very stressful for both parents and the children involved. In the state of New Jersey, there are several factors that can influence how child custody is determined in a divorce.