Weekly Roadwork Roundup - June 14, 2021

Posted by 
 10 days ago

(June 13, 2021) The following roadway projects may impact traffic this coming week. These projects will be completed within two weeks (weather permitting) unless otherwise noted.

Pavement Repairs

  • La Hacienda Trail (Regan St. – John Hickman Pkwy) (PDF)
  • 12632 Bell Isle Lane (Estates at Cobb Hill Neighborhood) (PDF)

Alley Repairs

  • 10917 Huntington Road (Preston Oaks Addition Neighborhood) (PDF)
  • 12100 Alexandria Drive (Plantation Resort Neighborhood) (PDF)
  • Alley between Tournament Road / Sonoma Valley Drive (Kings Ridge Addition Neighborhood) (PDF)

Ongoing Pavement Repairs

  • Eastbound Main St between Frisco St and John W. Elliott Dr (PDF)
  • 7878 Maiden Ln between Castle Dr and Quest Dr (Preston Ridge Neighborhood) (PDF)
  • 10905 Amelina Ln between Belle Chasse Ln and Ashland Belle Ln (Plantation Resort Neighborhood) (PDF)
  • Southbound Dallas Pkwy, south of PGA Pkwy (PDF)

Ongoing Alley Repairs

