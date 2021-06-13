Cancel
Atlanta, GA

The Real Mt. Rushmore of Atlanta Hip-Hop

Cover picture for the articleFuture cant be on rushmore bruh im sorry.. And we from the same neighborhood.. Kwd... Reason being with rushmore u gotta have 4 forefathers that everybody look up to. Future aint no forefather.. He plugged in with dungeon fam the long way BUT he never was a part of it and he just put his stamp down in the game the last decade . he cant go up there bruh.

