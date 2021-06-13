Forza Horizon 5 Is Very Proud Of Its Mexican Cactus Needles

This Would Be the Perfect Time to Unveil the Next Forza Horizon. Ever since the series began in 2012, we’ve gotten a new Forza Horizon game announced every 2 years. According to that schedule, we should have gotten Forza Horizon 5 back in 2020, but the pandemic ruined that for everyone. At least Forza Motorsport is on its way. However, a series of cryptic tweets from industry insiders appear to suggest that Forza Horizon 5 will be released this year, and what better place is there to announce this upcoming game than E3 2021? First of all, we have already received some teases about the future direction of Forza Horizon 5 back in April, when Windows Central’s Jez Corden tweeted about his desire to go to Mexico back in April, adding a car emoji and a Mexican flag after the text. Noted industry insider Jeff Grubb replied to this tweet by sharing a sample of his Spanish lessons: “El coche va vroom,” which means “the car goes vroom.”