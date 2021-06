The golfer many are choosing as their favorite to win the U.S. Open next week is now officially cleared to play. Jon Rahm tweeted on Saturday that he received consecutive negative tests for COVID-19 in a 24-hour span and can now get ready for the major at Torrey Pines, where the Spaniard won the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open. Rahm shared the news with a twist of humor, adding a GIF of an animated cartoon version of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo character. He ended the post with “Vamos!”—or “go” in Spanish.