Fnatic outplay Rogue, pick up first win of 2021 LEC Summer Split

Now more than ever, Fnatic’s League of Legends roster has everything to prove. The 2021 LEC Spring Split was a mess for Fnatic. After the loss of its franchise player in Rekkles, the team’s cohesion struggled massively. They looked uncharacteristically sloppy and uncommunicative, particularly when it came to starting fights around key objectives. After the team failed to make it to the semifinals, it was clear that changes needed to be made. For a team with this level of history and pedigree, making the playoffs just isn’t enough. Their messaging has always been crystal clear: They’re here to win. But with the scarcity of free agents in the brief offseason between the spring and summer, it was difficult to see where Fnatic would be able to acquire the caliber of player needed to catapult them to success.