Bison on discussion agenda at Crane Trust potluck on Tuesday

ALDA — The Crane Trust June Potluck will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, 9325 South Alda Road. Jacob Salter, bison coordinator at the Crane Trust, and Joshua Wiese, habitat ecologist, will present a program on “Adaptive Management of the Crane Trust Bison Herd.” They will discuss the history and genetics of the Crane Trust bison herd. They will present scientific studies being conducted and low-stress handling techniques practiced with the Crane Trust bison herd.