Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alda, NE

Bison on discussion agenda at Crane Trust potluck on Tuesday

Grand Island Independent
 7 days ago

ALDA — The Crane Trust June Potluck will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, 9325 South Alda Road. Jacob Salter, bison coordinator at the Crane Trust, and Joshua Wiese, habitat ecologist, will present a program on “Adaptive Management of the Crane Trust Bison Herd.” They will discuss the history and genetics of the Crane Trust bison herd. They will present scientific studies being conducted and low-stress handling techniques practiced with the Crane Trust bison herd.

theindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alda, NE
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bison#Potluck#The Crane Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
TravelPosted by
CNN

US extends Covid-19 travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico

(CNN) — The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday. "To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on...