Kate Moss is reportedly working to become a tattoo artist

While catching up with an artist friend recently, we rambled through a few mechanical subjects: galleries, crating and shipping, contracts, assistants, exhibitions and fairs, pricing, sales, community, stretchers, transportation and studio visits — each a detail of the job, and when gathered together, the components of a dream. As always happens in these moments, it confirmed again my belief that knowledge empowers, and artists do well to share their stops and starts with one another. There is, perhaps, really no such thing as too much encouragement between kindred strivers. Perhaps, more than encouragement, witnessing this striving in another is the most generous thing — more valuable, possibly, than a mouthful of painting tips.