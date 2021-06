While we still don't have a definitive release date for Halo Infinite, we do have our first look at the game's multiplayer - which is looking pretty spectacular. It's all there. The combat, the visuals, and of course, the fan favourite announcer commenting on your epic kills. As previously known, the multiplayer segment will be free-to-play, so you and your friends can tear it up online when Halo Infinite drops later this year.