‘Younger’ Cast Members Molly Bernard & Nico Tortorella Muse On The Future Of Their Characters Beyond Series – ATX
Molly Bernard and Nico Tortorella got gushy at the ATX online panel for Paramount+/TV Land’s Younger which dropped its series finale this past Thursday. Asked about what type of futures they saw for their respective characters, Tortorella acknowledged how his tattoo maestro, Josh, finally wound up back with Liza (Sutton Foster) –or so it looked liked that way in the series’ final shot with the two replaying a convo at the bar from the first time they met.dnyuz.com