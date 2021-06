Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in his first statement on the Gaza conflict, said on Sunday: “Our patience has run out. We shall no longer tolerate drip-dropping attacks from the Gaza Strip. The Israelis who suffer them are not second-class citizens.” Speaking at a state memorial service for the fallen of the 2014 Gaza War, Bennett advised the rulers of Gaza “to get used to a different kind of operational initiative. Our enemies had better learn the new rules.”